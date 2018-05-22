Trip to the Cottage – May 21st, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Great music from The Bridge Céilí Band – Eugene Nolan, Niamh Furlong-O’Brien, Mary O’Reilly, Pat O’Meara, Liam McCormack, Eoin Davey, Mary O’Donnell, Eibhlin Healy, Karen Gavagan & Robert Gleeson. Songs from Seán Garvey & Catherine Jordan . Music too with Jesse Smith, Sean Gavin, John Blake, Johnny McDonagh, Theresa O’Grady, Hugh Sullivan, Catherine McHugh, Daithí Gormley, Declan Folan, Kevin Brehony, Holly Geragghty, Jonathan Roche, Matt Griffin, Rick Epping, Seamie O’Dowd-‘The Unwanted’ & more!

