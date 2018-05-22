Great music from The Bridge Céilí Band – Eugene Nolan, Niamh Furlong-O’Brien, Mary O’Reilly, Pat O’Meara, Liam McCormack, Eoin Davey, Mary O’Donnell, Eibhlin Healy, Karen Gavagan & Robert Gleeson. Songs from Seán Garvey & Catherine Jordan . Music too with Jesse Smith, Sean Gavin, John Blake, Johnny McDonagh, Theresa O’Grady, Hugh Sullivan, Catherine McHugh, Daithí Gormley, Declan Folan, Kevin Brehony, Holly Geragghty, Jonathan Roche, Matt Griffin, Rick Epping, Seamie O’Dowd-‘The Unwanted’ & more!
Kerry win at Chelsea Flower Show
A Kerry man is among the winners at this year's Chelsea Flower Show in the UK. Billy Alexander has won a Silver Gilt Medal for...
House prices in Kerry increase by almost 9%
House prices in Kerry have increased by almost 9 per cent in the first quarter of this year. According to the daft.ie House Price Report...
Nine Kerry regions selected for flood funding
Nine schemes in Kerry have been selected for funding under the Flood Risk Management Plans. The Office of Public Works has identified 118 schemes nationally. Various...
Trip to the Cottage – May 21st, 2018
Terrace Talk – May 21st, 2018
Tommy Doyle - Winner of 7 AI medals, captain in 1986. We cover a wide range of topics with Tommy including Player power in the...
Ireland’s New Citizens – May 21st, 2018
Raymond Murray is the assistant principal in the Department of Justice on the first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin...