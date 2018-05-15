Trip to the Cottage – May 14th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Some great music recorded ‘Live at the Druid’ including Sean Clohessy, Tina Lech, George Keith, Jimmy Noonan, Helena Delaney, Ted Davis & Owen Marshall. Songs from Seán Ó Liatháin & Síle Denvir. Music too with Dylan Foley, Matt Mulqueen, Mike Rafferty, Mary Rafferty Clancy, Willie Kelly, Dónal Clancy, Brenda Castles, Margaret & Michael Dwyer, Eoin Ó Riabhaigh, Peter Carberry, Angelina Carberry, John Blake, The Bridge Céilí Band & more!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR