Trip to the Cottage – March 12th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Some great music & song from Altan – Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh, Ciarán Curran, Dáithí Sproule, Mark Kelly, & Martin Tourish. Songs also from Colm O’Donnell & Sonny Egan. Music too with Shane Mulchrone, Jack Talty, Noel O’Grady, Cormac Begley, Paudie O Connor, Aoife Ní Chaoimh, Adrian Mc Carron, Colm Murphy, Paddy Keenan, Bernadette Nic Gabhann, Eileen Gannon, Micheál, Felim, Áine, Nóra & MacDara Ó Raghallaigh & more!

