Trip to the Cottage – June 25th, 2018

SIPTU hopeful deferral of meeting with Liebherr is a positive sign for jobs under...
Liebherr management has sought a deferral for talks with SIPTU. Earlier this month, Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd announced that up to 215 staff could be...
Warning from fire services after disposable barbecue burned sand dunes in Banna
The Kerry Fire and Rescue Service is appealing to people using barbecues to be vigilant. The warning comes after a disposable barbecue burned part of...
Almost 200 Kerry residents imprisoned last year
Almost 200 Kerry residents were imprisoned last year. According to figures released by the Irish Prison Service, 194 people with a Kerry address were jailed...
A Step Forward for Female Representation in Kerry Politics – June 26th, 2018
Cllr Norma Foley is the new Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Aoife Thornton is the new Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Cllr Norma...
Croagh Park Climb to Promote Campaign to Legalise Medicinal Cannabis – June 26th, 2018
Kilgarvan woman Noreen O'Neill, whose toddler son Michael suffers from a neurological condition, is campaigning for legalisation of medicinal cannabis. She says the severity of...
Shock and Anger in Listowel – June 26th, 2018
On Sunday evening, a woman was admitted to University Hospital Kerry following an alleged assault in Listowel. A post-mortem is due to be carried...