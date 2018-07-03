Trip to the Cottage – July 2nd, 2018

Helicopter and coast guard assist American walker on Kerry Camino
The Shannon rescue helicopter and Dingle Coast Guard are assisting an American walker on the Kerry Camino this evening. The woman, who is a diabetic,...
Boolaculhane residents may be experiencing water outages
Irish Water and Kerry County Council continue to monitor the return of supply to all customers on the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme. Irish...
Enterprise Ireland CEO says Fexco is role model for other companies in rural Ireland
The CEO of Enterprise Ireland says Fexco is a role model for other companies in rural Ireland. The global payments firm has announced 175 new...
Footprints – July 3rd, 2018
Mike Lynch who’s an archivist with Kerry Library joins Jerry on the first Tuesday of every month to look at events that made the...
Hospital Staff Get Ice Cream Instead of Air Conditioning – July 3rd, 2018
Greta told Jerry about a recent stay in Cork University Hospital. It was unbearably hot and there was no air conditioning. Staff asked for...
Businesses Affected by Killarney Pipe Flooding – July 3rd, 2018
Dan Horan’s business was among those affected by the flash flood caused by a ruptured pipe in Killarney on Sunday evening. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/pipeflood.mp3