Labour will contest general election in Kerry says Alan Kelly
Labour TD Alan Kelly says his party will vigorously contest a seat in a general election in Kerry when one is called. The Tipperary TD...
500 people gather to celebrate 50 years of St Mary of the Angels
Some 500 people gathered in St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort today to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the service for...
Kerry County Council has cut time taken to turnaround vacant houses
Kerry County Council has cut the time taken to turnaround vacant council houses. The council hopes to further reduce the turnaround time from below 30...
Trip to the Cottage – July 16th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/16_tRIP.mp3
All Changed, Changed Utterly? Trump, Brexit & the New World Order – July 17th,...
Brigid Laffan is Director and Professor at the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, Director of the Global Governance Programme and of the European...
Long Waits at University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department – July 17th, 2018
A listener has claimed that recently there were 14 beds available at Killarney Community Hospital. The HSE responds. John Williams tells Jerry about his...