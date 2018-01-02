It’s a Happy New Year Cottage! Music from “Conversation at the Crosses” with Eoghan O’Sullivan & Pat O’Connor. Songs from Josie Sheáin Jeaic Mac Donnchadha, Nora Butler Swan, Sean McCarthy, Eddi Reader, Paddy Reilly & The Dubliners! Music too with Máirtín Byrnes, Gabe O’Sullivan, Eamonn Campbell, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Peadar O’Loughlin, Maeve Donnelly, Liam O’Connor, Noel Hill, Tony Linnane, Matt Molloy, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Mick & Pauline Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Dan Brouder, Angelina Carberry & more!
Kerry braces itself for first storm of 2018
Kerry is bracing itself for the first storm of 2018. Storm Eleanor is due to make landfall from the Atlantic this afternoon. Met Éireann has issued...
Kerry County Council to receive €161,000 under ex-Hurricane Ophelia fund
Kerry County Council is set to receive €161,816.17 under a fund established for local authorities following ex-Hurricane Ophelia last October. The severe RED weather alert...
Over 1,000 formal complaints received in relation to South/South West Hospital Group in 2016
1,033 formal complaints were received in relation to the South/South West Hospital Group in 2016. The group covers nine acute hospitals - including University Hospital...
Trip to the Cottage – January 1st, 2018
Terrace Talk – Best of 2017
A look back at sport in Kerry during 2017 including interviews with Shona Heaslip, James O'Donoghue, Kieran Donaghy & David Clifford. We also have...
Reindeer Walk
Deirdre spoke to John O'Donoghue from Caherdaniel who has motor Neuron Disease and is fundraising for two events that are taking place in Kerry...