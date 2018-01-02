Trip to the Cottage – January 1st, 2018

Radio Kerry
It’s a Happy New Year Cottage! Music from “Conversation at the Crosses” with Eoghan O’Sullivan & Pat O’Connor. Songs from Josie Sheáin Jeaic Mac Donnchadha, Nora Butler Swan, Sean McCarthy, Eddi Reader, Paddy Reilly & The Dubliners! Music too with Máirtín Byrnes, Gabe O’Sullivan, Eamonn Campbell, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Peadar O’Loughlin, Maeve Donnelly, Liam O’Connor, Noel Hill, Tony Linnane, Matt Molloy, Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Mick & Pauline Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Dan Brouder, Angelina Carberry & more!

