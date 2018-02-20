Kerry Cathaoirleach apologises for inappropriate comment to female councillor
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has apologised to a female councillor for “an inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment”. Cllr John Sheahan yesterday told his Fine Gael...
Transport to Dingle to be organised to fill 150 job vacancies
Provision is to be made to provide transport to Dingle to fill 150 job positions. That's according to Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite who're...
Kerry TD wants to see establishment of Castleisland Municipal District
A Kerry TD says Castleisland should be a standalone Municipal District. Sinn Fein's Martin Ferris has made the submission to the Local Electoral Area Boundary...
Trip to the Cottage – February 19th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_19_trip.mp3
150 Jobs Available in West Kerry – February 20th, 2018
Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite spoke to Jerry about the huge amount of full-time and seasonal retail and hospitality positions available in the...
Electricity Outages in Ballybunion – February 20th, 2018
John Hannan says in recent times there’s been a problem with electricity outages in the Ballybunion area. Jerry has got a response from ESB...