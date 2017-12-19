Trip to the Cottage – December 18th, 2017

Great music from “The Thatch Céilí Band” – Brendan Mulkere, Bobby Casey, Adrian Burke, Rodger Sherlock, Paul Gallagher, Mick O’Connor, Tommy Keane, John Bowe, Kevin Taylor & Mick Whelan.

Songs from the brilliant debut recording ‘Autumn Winds’ from Niall Hanna and also from his grandfather, the celebrated traditional singer of Derrytresk Geordie Hanna. Songs also from the Connemara sean-nós tradition from Nan Ghriallais & Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin .

Music with Matt Molloy, Joe & Anne Conroy Burke, Tony O’Connell, Bríd Harper, Jody Moran, Nuala Hehir, Arty McGlynn, Cyril O’Donoghue, Trevor Hutchinson, Ciaran Hanna, Rachel McGarrity, Dermot Moynagh, Donal O’Connor, James Carty, Brian McGrath, John Carty, Séamus O’Donnell, Jim Murray & more!