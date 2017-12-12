Trip to the Cottage – December 11th, 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Killorglin training hub has potential to create hundreds of jobs
An IT hub in Killorglin focused on financial services has the potential to create hundreds of jobs. The Killorglin Centre of Excellence for Applied Research,...
Twinning agreement signed between Dingle and West Springfield
Dingle is being twinned with a city in the United States. Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council John Sheahan and Mayor of West Springfield, Massachusetts Will...
Tralee Credit Union to become Cara Credit Union
Tralee Credit Union has changed its name. Following a motion proposed and passed by two-thirds majority at last night's meeting, the financial institution will now...
First Ever Patients Satisfaction Survey at University Hospital Kerry – December 12th, 2017
Yesterday the first national patients satisfaction survey was published by HIQA with the involvement of the HSE and the Department of Health. Tracy O’Carroll...
Katie Ascough on Her Opposition to Repealing the Eighth – December 12th, 2017
The former UCD Students’ Union President is one of the speakers at the Kerry Right to Life’s campaign launch this evening in Tralee. The...
Development Fund Winners Have Potential to Create Hundreds of Jobs – December 12th, 2017
Funding is to be allocated nationally for five Kerry projects including a global centre of excellence for agri-technology. CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira...