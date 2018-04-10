Trip to the Cottage – April 9th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Great music from “The Good Mixer” – Noel O Grady, Henry Benagh, John Carty & Marcus Hernon. Songs from Dessie O’Halloran, Frances O’Halloran & Rosie Stewart. Music too with Martin Hayes, Dennis Cahill, Séamus Quinn, Gary HastingsJohnny Og Connolly, Garry O’Briain, John BlakeDavid PowerWillie Kelly, Aoife & Deirdre Granville, The Inisbofin Céilí Band & more!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR