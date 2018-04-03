Trip to the Cottage – April 2nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Some great music from “The Fire Aflame” – Liam O’Flynn(RIP), Seán Keane, Matt Molloy & Arty McGlynn. Songs from Seosamh Ó hÉanaí, Darach Ó Catháin, Beairtle Ó Domhnaill & Andy Irvine. Music too with Billy Mccomiskey, Brendan Dolan, John Doyle, Lamond Gillespie, John Blake, Mick Leahy, Declan Folan, Kevin Brehony, Paul Gurney, Shane Mulchrone, Jack Talty, Noel O’Grady, Patsy Moloney, Noreen O’Donoghue, Mary Corcoran & more!

