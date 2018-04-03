Trip to the Cottage – April 2nd, 2018

Some great music from “The Fire Aflame” – Liam O’Flynn(RIP), Seán Keane, Matt Molloy & Arty McGlynn. Songs from Seosamh Ó hÉanaí, Darach Ó Catháin, Beairtle Ó Domhnaill & Andy Irvine. Music too with Billy Mccomiskey, Brendan Dolan, John Doyle, Lamond Gillespie, John Blake, Mick Leahy, Declan Folan, Kevin Brehony, Paul Gurney, Shane Mulchrone, Jack Talty, Noel O’Grady, Patsy Moloney, Noreen O’Donoghue, Mary Corcoran & more!
Tralee businesswoman calls for official presence on trains after witnessing anti-social behaviour
Security or an official should be present on trains to ensure the comfort of passengers and to curb anti-social behaviour. That's according to Tralee businesswoman...
ICSA claims south Kerry farmers being used as guinea pigs for greenway project
A representative of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association has claimed farmers in Kerry are being used as guinea pigs when it comes...
ESB Networks launches major pilot project in Dingle
A major project is being launched in Dingle today which will see technologies being rolled out to future-proof the electricity network for homes, business...
What’s a Smart Electricity Network All About? – April 3rd, 2018
Johnathan Sandham, Smart Networks Manager with ESB Networks, answered questions. He was joined by former Kerry footballer, Darragh Ó Sé. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ESB2.mp3
Plan to Teach the Meaning of Sexual Consent in Schools – April 3rd, 2018
Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, made the announcement which will be part of a wider review of the sex education curriculum. Cliona...
ESB Networks Launches Its Dingle Project – April 3rd, 2018
Managing Director of ESB Networks, Marguerite Sayers and Deirdre de Bhailis, Manager of Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub explained what the ambitious project will...