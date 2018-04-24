Trip to the Cottage – April 23rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Some great music from ‘The Lahawns’ – “Live at Winkles” – Andrew Mac Namara, Breda Smyth, Jim Higgins, Jim Corry & Kevin Hough. Songs from Niall Hanna, Con O Drisceoil & Michael O’Carroll. Music too with Harry Bradley, Seamus O’Kane, Eoghan O’Brien, Davy Graham, Micheál & MacDara Ó Raghallaigh, Eugene Lambe, John Hoban, Daithí Gormley, Catherine McHugh, Tony O’Connell, Shane Mulchrone, Martin Browne & more!

