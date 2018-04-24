Some great music from ‘The Lahawns’ – “Live at Winkles” – Andrew Mac Namara, Breda Smyth, Jim Higgins, Jim Corry & Kevin Hough. Songs from Niall Hanna, Con O Drisceoil & Michael O’Carroll. Music too with Harry Bradley, Seamus O’Kane, Eoghan O’Brien, Davy Graham, Micheál & MacDara Ó Raghallaigh, Eugene Lambe, John Hoban, Daithí Gormley, Catherine McHugh, Tony O’Connell, Shane Mulchrone, Martin Browne & more!
Kerry TD remains concerned about post office network despite deal
A Kerry TD says a deal being offered to post offices doesn't allay his fears for the future of the network. 1,140 post offices are...
Dún Chaoin residents to seek meeting with OPW and Fáilte Ireland over proposed viewing...
Local residents are to seek a meeting with Fáilte Ireland and the OPW requesting more information about the proposed Blasket Island viewing platform in...
Bad oil spill and accident reported on main Tralee-Castleisland road
Motorists are being advised there's been a bad oil spill on the main Scartaglin to Castleisland road. It's also affecting the road through Castleisland town. Kerry...
Trip to the Cottage – April 23rd, 2018
Some great music from 'The Lahawns' - "Live at Winkles" - Andrew Mac Namara, Breda Smyth, Jim Higgins, Jim Corry & Kevin Hough. Songs...
Seven Days – April 22nd, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Country Music legend Big Tom passes away, Eamonn Fitzmaurice on the effect of being Kerry manager has on his...
Horizons – April 22nd, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/hor21.mp3