Kerry County Council paid €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year
Kerry County Council paid out €2.9 million to plant hire and haulage contractors last year. Clancy Plant Hire, Moyvane was the biggest beneficiary, followed by...
Acute accommodation shortage in Listowel with no improvement in sight
Listowel is experiencing acute problems in terms of sourcing properties to rent, with no improvement in sight. John Corridan of Corridan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors,...
Over 42 millimetres of rain falls in Kerry in 24 hours
Kerry recorded the highest rainfall in the country yesterday. The heavy downpours led to flooding across the county and the closure of several roads. Met Éireann...
Trip to the Cottage – April 16th, 2018
Terrace Talk – April 16th, 2018
On this week's Terrace Talk: Eamonn Fitzmaurice Hour long interview with the Kerry manager Rally of the Lakes The upcoming Rally and it's benefit to Killarney and...
Legitimising Bare Knuckle Boxing and Making it Safe – April 16th, 2018
Listowel man Mike O'Brien, CEO of World Elite Martial Arts, wants to clean up so called street fighting, make it safer and get sporting...