Trio Of County Minor Football League Champions Crowned

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin County Minor Football League Finals
Div 3B
Fossa 3.17 Glenflesk 2.14
Div 4
Beaufort 4.14 Beale 4.07 (picture is of Fionnán Fitzgerald, Assistant Secretary Kerry GAA, presenting Ian McGlillycuddy Beaufort Captain with the trophy)
Div 5
Renard St. Mary’s Cahirciveen 0.11 Sneem Derrynane Templenoe 3.13
Finals continue this evening, games at 7 unless stated:
Div 1
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Austin Stacks V Laune Rangers
Div 2
Venue: Listry
Na Gaeil V Kenmare
Div 3A at 5
Venue: Austin Stack Park
Churchill V Castleisland Desmonds