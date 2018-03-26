Tributes paid to young man killed in Kerry road crash

Tributes have been paid to the young man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit Road over the weekend.

23-year-old Luke Gleasure from The Kerries West, Tralee was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A second man, also in his 20s, was seriously injured in the crash.

Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, where Luke was a pupil, described him a bright, affable and charming young man.

Mayor of Tralee Municipal District, Cllr Norma Foley said the community stands with the Gleasure family: