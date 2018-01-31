Tributes paid to young Dingle nurse who died in tragic road traffic accident in Cork

The West Kerry community is ‘absolutely devastated’ following the tragic death of a young nurse in a road traffic accident yesterday.

29-year-old Keady Clifford from Dingle was fatally injured in the single vehicle collision near Midleton just outside Cork.

The crash happened at 8.25am yesterday morning when the young nurse’s car left the road just beyond the Water Rock junction.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Kerry Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says the community is just devestated: