Tributes paid to pioneering figure in field of community development

Tributes have been paid to a pioneering figure in the field of community development as well as a leading educationalist in this county.

The death has taken place of Eamonn Langford, former school principal and retired director of the O’Connell Adult Education Centre in Cahersiveen.

Mr Langford was a founder member of South Kerry Development Partnership and served on its board.

He was also a director of IRD Foilmore Kells.

Rossbeigh councillor Michael Cahill says Mr Langford was utterly dedicated to the people of mid and south Kerry.

Requiem Mass for Eamonn Langford will take place in O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am.