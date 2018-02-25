Tributes paid following tragic passing of 14-year-old Dingle footballer

A young footballer, accidentally injured while playing in a match last week, has passed away.

14-year-old Aodhán Ó Conchúir was injured while playing for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne against St Brendan’s College, Killarney in Corn Ruiseál in Páirc an Ághasaigh on Wednesday.

He was brought to University Hospital Kerry by ambulance and then to Cork University Hospital.

The Corn Uí Mhuirí final between Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne and Tralee CBS, due to take place yesterday, was postponed along with other events in West Kerry.

The young Dingle footballer passed away last night.

Students and staff congregated at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne today.

Príomhoide of the school, Pádraig Firtéar, has extended his deepest sympathies:

Tim Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Coiste Chontae Chiarraí said “words cannot express adequately the emotions felt by the Kerry GAA community upon hearing this tragic news“.

In a statement released on behalf of Kerry GAA, he extended his deepest sympathy to the family, clubmates, friends and teachers of Aodhán Ó Conchubhair.

He said “we are deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of this talented young man, our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, may Aodhán rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam“.

In a statement, Dingle GAA said they “truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O’Connor. Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates. All our thoughts, sympathies and prayers are with Aodhán’s family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Padraig Harnett, Chair of the Kerry Schoolboys Girls League said “Aodhán was a valued member of the Kerry Schoolboys county teams over the last few years playing in the Galway and Kennedy Cups for the county”.

“The whole soccer family sends its sincere sympathies to his parents, family, Camp Juniors and county team mates”.

Speaking following the Kerry – Gawlay match today Kerry manager – and teacher at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne Eamonn Fitzmaurice – said it’s hard to put it into words: