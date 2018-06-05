Tributes paid following passing of last surviving daughter of Tom Crean

Tributes have been paid to Mary Crean O’Brien, the last surviving child of Antarctic explorer Tom Crean, who passed away last night at the age of 99.

Annascaul native Tom Crean served on three expeditions to the Antarctic and was a major figure on Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance expedition.

Speaking in 2003, after her father had been voted the second greatest Kerry person of all time by Radio Kerry listeners, Mary said that her father had never spoken about his achievements.

Mary said she didn’t initially like her childhood nickname of ‘Mary Pole’ but in later years felt honoured by the moniker:

Michael Smith is the author of ‘Unsung Hero: Tom Crean Antarctic Survivor’.

He said Mary Crean-O’Brien was a remarkable woman who helped put her father on the map.