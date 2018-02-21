Trial opens at Tralee Circuit Court of former garda accused of possessing child pornography

The trial of a former Garda accused of knowingly possessing child pornography has heard details of a search carried out at his home.

John McHugh of 6 Ard Na Lí, Tralee, has pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography, in electronic format, between 3rd August 2006 and 29th May 2009.

On the morning of 28th May 2009, Garda Brendan O’Riordan and Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe, both of Tralee Garda Station, told the court they, along with Garda colleagues, executed a search warrant of the accused’s home.

Sergeant O’Keeffe labelled the accused’s computer hard drive, CDs and floppy disks, while Garda O’Riordan took photographs of the items.

The accused, a 64-year-old Donegal native, was a Garda in the Tralee Garda Division during his time in the force.

Tralee Circuit Court Judge Tom O’Donnell excused the jury of six men and six women for the day, due to ongoing legal argument.