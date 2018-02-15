Trial of man charged with murder of Tralee woman set for November

The trial of a man charged with the murder of a Tralee woman has been scheduled to be heard in Cork this November.

38-year-old Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee but who’d been living in Togher in Cork city, was pronounced dead at a flat on Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork on March 27th, 2017 after being found by paramedics.

45 year old Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville resident at Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork is charged in connection with the murder of the mother of three.

At the Central Criminal Court this week Justice Patrick McCarthy scheduled the trial to commence on November 6th.