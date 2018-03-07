Trial of man accused of sexually assaulting man in Kerry begins

The trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting another man has begun at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to the single charge, which is alleged to have taken place in a Kerry town in the early hours of August 15th 2014.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice said the case is due to take two to three days and will hear from Gardai, doctors and civilian witnesses.

Yesterday, maps and photographs of the location where the alleged sexual assault occurred were shown to the jury of six women and six men.

It is expected the complainant will give evidence in the case this morning which is being heard before Judge Tom O’Donnell.