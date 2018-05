A man charged with the murder of two Irish peacekeepers and the attempted murder of a peacekeeper from Kerry will appear in court again later this month.

74-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi was deported from the US over three years ago to face the charges arising from an incident 38 years ago in Lebanon.

He is accused of murdering Private Thomas Barrett from Cork and Private Derek Smallhorne from Dublin and the attempted murder of Private John O’Mahony from Scartglin.