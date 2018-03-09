Trial of Listowel woman accused of dangerous driving causing death hears point of impact is disputed

The trial of a Listowel woman accused of dangerous driving causing death has heard the point of impact of the two cars involved is disputed.

23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death at Clogherbrien, Tralee, on the 30th August 2013.

The accused admits to driving a Vauxhall Astra in the two-car collision which resulted in the death of 67-year-old John Lenahan of Denver, Colorado.

The deceased, who was in Ireland on holiday, was travelling with his family from Tralee to Fenit at approximately 7:30 on the evening of the incident.

Son of the deceased and driver of the second vehicle, Robert Lenahan, claims he saw the accused’s car at ‘the last millisecond’.

He claims the accused’s vehicle was moving at a very high speed, and that it was not going to make the turn onto the main Tralee-Fenit Road from a minor road.

When cross-examined about where both vehicles came to a stop, coupled with damage incurred, Mr Lenahan did not agree with Defence Counsel John O’Sullivan that the accused’s car was already on the road at the time of the impact.

The prosecution and defence disagree on the exact point of impact between the two vehicles.

The trial continues under Judge Tom O’Donnell at Tralee Circuit Court.