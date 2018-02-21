Trial of former Garda accused of possessing child pornography due to begin at Tralee Circuit Court today

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a former Garda accused of possessing child pornography.

John McHugh of 6 Ard na Lí, Tralee, has pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography, in electronic format, between 3rd August 2006 and 29th May 2009.

The accused, who is a Donegal native, was a member of the Tralee Garda Division during his time with An Garda Siochána.

The trial, which is due to begin this morning at Tralee Circuit Court, will be heard in front of a jury of six men and six women.