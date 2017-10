A trial date has been set in a North Kerry murder case.

62-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff is charged with the murder of 74-year-old Anthony O’Mahony, using a teleporter agri-machine at Rattoo, Ballyduff.

Mr. Justice Patrick McCarthy fixed October 9th 2018 as the date for the trial which will be heard in Tralee Courthouse.

The case is due to last two weeks.