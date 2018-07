A trial date has been set in a North Kerry murder case.

62-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff is charged with the murder of 74-year-old Anthony O’Mahony, using an agricultural machine at Rattoo, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The Central Criminal Court will sit in Tralee Courthouse on the 9th of October this year.





The Courts Service has indicated Mr Justice Michael White will preside over the trial.