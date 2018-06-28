Trial of Castleisland man accused of assault causing serious harm begins this morning

The trial of a Castleisland man accused of assault causing serious harm begins this morning.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, is facing two charges arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

It will be alleged that Sean Lane intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to another man during an altercation which occurred shortly after 5AM in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.





The 24-year-old is also facing a charge of producing an offensive weapon during the course of a fight, namely a baseball bat.

A co-accused, 20-year-old Jason Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing the charge of unlawfully having with him an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same alleged incident.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is expected to take up to two weeks, and the comprehensive list of potential witnesses includes garda sergeants, the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, medical professionals and residents where the alleged incident took place.

The jury consisting of six men and six women has been sworn in, and the trial will commence this morning under Judge Tom O’Donnell in Tralee Circuit Court.