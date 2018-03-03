Treating of roads continues in Kerry

Met Eireann has extended the Orange weather warning for Kerry, the rest of Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until noon tomorrow.

The national forecaster says widespread lying snow and icy conditions will continue to make many roads and paths very slippery.

Snow melt will continue to increase river-levels and may lead to localised flooding.

Up to 100 members of Kerry County Council staff along with other voluntary agencies are continuing their efforts to improve road conditions across the county.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group, which will meet again tonight, is advising those who have to travel to do so with extreme caution, especially on local and regional routes.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council is Owen O’Shea:

Bus Eireann is running limited Expressway and regional services in Kerry today.

Kerry Airport reopened earlier – the Dublin and Luton services are running but behind schedule.

Cork and Shannon Airports have also reopened.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travel.

Irish Rail says there will be no services to and from Kerry today

The Diocese of Kerry says that it is intended that Masses this evening and tomorrow will be happening as scheduled.

However they stress that conditions may vary greatly from parish to parish and they ask that parishioners do not take unnecessary risks to attend.

Because of the need to conserve the water supply in parts of mid-Kerry, Irish Water and Kerry County Council has imposed restrictions on the supply from two reservoirs.

The supply has been temporarily suspended at Barleymount and Milltown reservoirs affecting the Ballyhar, Listry, Callinafercy areas and the south of Milltown.

Restrictions have also been imposed on the supply from reservoirs at Dooks and Glanagillagh affecting the Cromane area and the west side of Killorglin Town.

There will be no water supply in these areas until early morning at which point the supply will be restored.