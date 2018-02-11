Treacherous driving conditions in West Kerry due to snow

Driving conditions are treacherous in West Kerry this morning as snow has covered most of the Dingle Peninsula.

Heavy falls are reported on the main N86 route with Lispole and Annascaul being worst affected.

Snow is also heavy on routes around Dingle town and Kerry County Council has advised Conor Pass is impassable currently due to snow.

Snow showers are continuing and the Council is also reporting dangerous driving conditions in parts of south Kerry due to weather conditions.

Gardaí in Listowel are also reporting slippery conditions on roads in North Kerry and heavy hail has also been reported in and around Tralee.

Gardaí in Killarney are asking that motorists drive with caution but no major snow accumulations have been reported thus far.

The country remains under a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight.

Wintry showers are set to bring up to 3cm of snow in some areas.

Larger accumulations of snow are expected on higher ground, especially in Ulster and Connacht.

The AA are advising motorists to slow down and remember that stopping distances are up to ten times longer on icy roads.