Treacherous conditions in Kerry warn emergency weather response group

The Kerry Local Coordination Group say that there has been significant snow fall, with high accumulations in isolated areas. They say there are treacherous conditions across Kerry and all travel should be avoided.

There is a Status Red weather warning in place until 6 pm today and further heavy snow fall is predicted. The public are advised to stay indoors and avoid going out in these conditions, for their own safety. Further updates will be provided throughout the day. The group are thanking the public for heeding the advice issued to date. Emergency contact numbers are available on www.kerrycoco.ie

Gardaí around the county are repeating the warning and advising people not to travel as snow begins to compact on roads across the county. Kerry Airport is closed along with schools, colleges, government services and many businesses throughout the county.

Radio Kerry will be bringing up updates throughout the day and on our website www.radiokerry.ie.