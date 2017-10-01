Travel social media influencers converge on Killarney for TBEX conference

More than 600 of the world’s top travel social influencers have arrived in Kerry ahead of TBEX Europe this week.

The conference, in Killarney’s INEC, is the largest gathering of travel industry professionals in Europe.

Tech giants including Twitter and figures from the tourism sector such as Aer Lingus and Guinness Storehouse will take part in the event.

The conference takes place this week from October 3rd to 5th.

TBEX is the largest conference and networking event for travel bloggers, online travel journalists, new media content creators, travel brands and industry professionals.