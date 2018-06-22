Transport Minister to travel to Listowel this evening

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross is travelling to Kerry this evening.

He’ll officially launch Local Link Kerry’s pilot evening time bus services at the Lartigue Monorail and Museum in Listowel at 8 o’clock tonight.

The seven Kerry routes are among 50 new evening and night-time transport services for residents and tourists in rural areas across the country.





They’ll be run on a six-month trial basis beginning this month, and Minister Ross believes they’ll help alleviate rural isolation.

General Manager of Local Link Kerry, Carmel Walsh says once these new seven Kerry services are up and running, the focus will turn to ensuring the pilot period is extended and more services will be added.