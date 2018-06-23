Transport Minister confident Road Traffic Bill will pass all stages before summer recess

The Transport Minister is confident the Road Traffic Bill will pass all stages before the summer recess.

Shane Ross was in Listowel last evening, officially launching Local Link Kerry’s pilot evening time bus services.

The Minister previously accused members of the Rural Independent Group, which includes Kerry Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae, of filibustering and delaying the passage of the Road Traffic Bill.





Once debating of the Bill concludes in the Dáil, it’ll be voted on, and if passed it’ll be sent to the Seanad for consideration, and the Minister believes this will happen before they break for the summer next month.