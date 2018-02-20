Transport to Dingle to be organised to fill 150 job vacancies

Provision is to be made to provide transport to Dingle to fill 150 job positions.

That’s according to Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite who’re currently seeking to recruit full and part-time candidates for a number of clients in the area.

The 150 vacancies are spread across the retail and hospitality industry in Dingle.

Applications are being sought for chefs, bakery experts, accommodation, bar, beverage, deli, banqueting, sales and deli staff.

According to Caroline McEnery, there’s already been a number of enquiries and expressions of interests from job seekers in Tralee, Killarney and Castleisland.

An additional part of the package, she says, is to organise transport for successful candidates to commute to work in Dingle: