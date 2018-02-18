Transcripts from the Kerry Babies Tribunal are to remain confidential to protect Joanne Hayes from further distress.

Ms Hayes was wrongly accused of killing her baby 34 years ago in Caherciveen.

The Sunday Independent says the records were due to be released to the State archive under the 30-year rule.

But after consulting with Ms Hayes representatives, the department of Justice has indicated it won’t be releasing the records.

The transcripts include full cross examination details revealing the hostile nature of the interrogation she endured about her private life.