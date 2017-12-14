Tralee’s Mall to partially re-open to traffic this evening

The Mall and Bridge Street in Tralee are set to partially re-open to traffic from 6 o’clock this evening, following extensive renovations.

Kerry County Council is advising members of the public that traffic will be allowed through The Mall between the hours of 6pm and 10:30am daily.

They’re asking all motorists and pedestrians to make themselves aware of the new arrangements.

The taxi rank on The Mall will become operational from 7 o’clock this evening, and will run from 7pm to 7am daily.

A loading bay at the same location will be in operation from 7 to 10:30 each morning.

The re-opening of the street to traffic and taxis marks the completion of the €1.7million development, as part of the Tralee Active Travel Town Project.