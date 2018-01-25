‘Tralee on-the-up’ as Kirby’s confirm expansion and new town centre development

‘Tralee’s on the up and everything’s coming together nicely’.

That’s according to Kevin Cotter, Managing Director of Kirby’s Brogue Inn and Cotter’s Food and Catering who’s outlined plans for expansion and a new development in Tralee town centre.

Mr Cotter confirmed the purchase of the Shindig premises on Bridge Street to develop a new bar and bistro and the creation of up to 17 jobs.

Plans are also underway to extend Kirby’s on Rock Street and MJ’s Diner in Clash.

Mr Cotter said the rejuvenation of the Mall, the unwavering support of Tralee Chamber Alliance and the determination of the business community have all contributed to a brighter future for Tralee.