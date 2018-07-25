Tralee woman to be sentenced in November for falsely claiming she was raped

A Tralee woman will be sentenced in November for falsely claiming she was raped.

Kerry Holt of 22 Chapel Street, Tralee pleaded guilty to making a false report on the 24th October 2016, claiming she had been raped in an accommodation in the town.

Garda Tom Sugrue told the court the accused and her boyfriend at the time were in homeless accommodation in the town, when she claimed she was raped by another resident.





Shortly afterwards, Ms Holt’s boyfriend went to the garda station saying he did not believe her.

The following day, the accused told gardaí she had fabricated the alleged rape because her boyfriend was in the hostel while she engaged in an act of consensual sex.

Katie O’Connell, barrister for the accused, says two years on, her client is now in a stable relationship and is pregnant with her current partner.

She adds Mr Holt was going through a tough period at the time of the incident as the anniversary of the passing of her child was approaching.

26-year-old Ms Holt, who is originally from the UK, has six previous convictions for theft.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he needed time to consider the judgement and adjourned the case until November 23rd for the production of a probation report.