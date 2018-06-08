Tralee woman banned from driving for four years for careless driving causing death

A Tralee motorist has been banned from driving for four years and fined €500 for careless driving causing death.

Lisa Quirke, aged 33, of 16 Shanakill, Tralee, was before Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where she had pleaded guilty to the charge of careless driving causing the death of Dymphne Mangan, aged 73, at Inchinlinane, Macroom, Co Cork, on May 7th 2016.

The court hear it was established from eyewitness evidence that when Lisa Quirke’s car came around a sweeping bend, 5km the Killarney side of Macroom on the N22, it was already out of control, even though it was not travelling at an excessive speed.





Her car was found not to be roadworthy because the thread on the inside third of each back tyre was worn to below the legal standard.

Ms Quirke, who was hospitalised for a number of months, expressed her remorse and apologised through her counsel.

Dymphne Mangan and her sister Veronica Mangan were seriously injured in the collision, and Dymphne died in hospital two days later.

The Irish Examiner reports that Judge Brian O’Callaghan, who said the crash seemed to have been caused by a momentary lapse of concentration, banned Lisa Quirke from driving for four years and fined her €500.