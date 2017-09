A Tralee woman has been appointed to a key position at the Mater Private Hospital Cork.

Mandy McKenzie Vass is the new Admission and Discharge Manager at the facility.

Ms McKenzie Vass, is originally from Tralee, where she lives with her husband Peter and their three children.

She trained as a Registered Nurse in St Vincent’s Hospital Elm Park, Dublin and during her career has worked in cardiology, medical, orthopaedics, general surgery and palliative care settings.