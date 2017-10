A Tralee woman has been appointed the first female president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

Professor Mary Horgan is a consultant physician in infectious diseases and internal medicine at Cork University Hospital.

She also served as Dean of UCC School of Medicine from 2013 to 2017.

She is a strong advocate for vaccines and has spoken out on the HPV vaccine.

Professor Horgan will become the 142nd President of the RCPI and will serve a three-year term.