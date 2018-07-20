Tralee woman with 161 previous convictions given a 12-month prison sentence

A Tralee woman with 161 previous convictions has been given a 12-month prison sentence.

Fionnuala Maloney of 1 O’Sullivan’s Lane had pleaded guilty to nine charges relating to theft and burglary in Tralee and Killarney over a six-month period in 2017.

Four of the charges related to the taking of handbags, which included theft from the Grand Hotel, Kenmare Place, Killarney; the Porterhouse Restaurant, Plunkett Street, Killarney; Dunne Stores, North Circular Road; and the Siamsa Tire, both in Tralee.





It was further claimed that Ms Maloney burgled St Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee, and also took a charity collection box from Garvey’s Super Valu, Rock Street, Tralee.

The court heard the 44-year-old has 161 previous convictions, 45 of which relate to theft.

Representing Ms Maloney, Barrister Brian McInereny said his client has suffered with chronic alcohol and substance addictions, and she had a history of mental illness.

He added the accused committed the offence solely to feed a habit, and that she was a “minnow” in terms of severity of her crimes.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said, while there’s evidence of substance and alcohol abuse, he had to consider those affected by the offences.

He handed Ms Maloney a 12-month sentence, backdated to January 29th, with an additional suspended consecutive 12-month sentence due to commence at the expiration of the first custodial sentence.