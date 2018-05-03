Tralee woman with 161 previous convictions denied bail

A woman with 161 previous convictions has been denied bail in Tralee Circuit Court.

Fionnuala Moloney of 1 O’Sullivan’s Lane and 29 Shanakill, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to five charges relating to theft and dishonesty in Tralee and Killarney on various dates during 2017.

Sergeant Leo Randles, who provided evidence to Tralee Circuit Court, says Ms Moloney has a history of chronic abuse of alcohol and other substances.

However, it is the opinion of An Garda Siochana that she poses a high risk of reoffending.

Judge Patrick Meghen denied bail, citing the number of bench warrants issued for Ms Moloney in the past.

She’s been remanded in custody to reappear before Tralee Circuit Court on July 17th.