Tralee Warriors Basketball Club pre-season tournament this weekend

This weekend the Tralee Warriors Basketball Club will host a pre-season tournament at the Tralee Sports Centre, two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. More information on our Warriors Facebook page.
Fears proposed bypass will have major economic effect on Listowel
It's feared there'll be a major economic effect on Listowel from the development of the proposed bypass. That's according to the Listowel Anti-Bypass Community, who...
Temperatures in Kerry lower than average during August
Temperatures in Kerry were lower than average during the month of August. Figures released by Met Éireann show mean air temperatures were below their long-term...
25 Kerry families currently in emergency accomodation
25 families in Kerry are currently living in hotels and B&B accommodation. The figure comes as Fianna Fáil calls for radical action to be taken...
Medical matters – Skin
Dr. Eamon is off but Dr. David Buckley sat in the hot seat to talk about skin conditions and skin cancer and he answers...
Water charge refunds
Deirdre spoke to Mike O'Halloran to discuss his beliefs that we should donate our water charge refunds to homelessness. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Water_charges.mp3
A Problem Shared – September 6th, 2017
This week, a listener got in touch to express her annoyance at the ingratitude shown to her by three couples whose weddings she recently...