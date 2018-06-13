IT Tralee and UNESCO Chair speak on disabilities rights UN in New York

A contingent from the Institute of Technology Tralee and their UNESCO Chair have travelled to New York this week for a UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

In 2012, IT Tralee became the first third level institution in the world to receive a UNESCO Chair in Inclusive Physical Education.

The Tralee delegation is taking part in a UN session on driving investment and action under the Kazan Action Plan – it marks the commitment to link sport policy development to the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations.





IT Tralee UNESCO Chair Project Manager, Catherine Carty, who’s in New York for the convention, says they’re working with countries to implement the plan.