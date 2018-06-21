IT Tralee UNESCO Chair describes US detention of migrant children as ‘unconscionable’

The CEO of Special Olympics International has described the US detention of migrant children, separated from their parents at the Mexican Border, as ‘unconscionable’.

Dr Tim Shriver, UNESCO Chairholder – and nephew of President John F. Kennedy – delivered his key-note address at Institute of Technology Tralee’s North Campus earlier today.

The Tralee UNESCO centre supports the body’s work in promoting peace and equality through physical education, sport, recreation, and fitness.

Speaking at the North Campus today, Dr Shriver said the UNESCO Chair at IT Tralee gives us a chance to do more in the name of inclusivity.

Dr Shriver also spoke of the great work in Ireland, and Kerry, when it comes to Special Olympics how the country is viewed as a standard bearer around the globe.





The nephew of John F Kennedy said there was no justification for the detention of children at the Mexican border, as instigated by the Trump administration this week in the US.