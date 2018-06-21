IT Tralee UNESCO Chair describes US detention of migrant children as ‘unconscionable’

The CEO of Special Olympics International has described the US detention of migrant children, separated from their parents at the Mexican Border, as ‘unconscionable’.
Dr Shriver also spoke of the great work in Ireland, and Kerry, when it comes to Special Olympics how the country is viewed as a standard bearer around the globe.
The nephew of John F Kennedy said there was no justification for the detention of children at the Mexican border, as instigated by the Trump administration this week in the US.
Speakers at today’s event in Tralee included Magnus Magnusson, Director of Partnerships and Outreach at UNESCO; Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin and Shawn Ferguson, Vice President of the Special Olympics.