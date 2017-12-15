Tralee town centre to undergo major regeneration in coming years

The reopening of the Mall in Tralee following a major redevelopment marks the start of great things for Tralee town centre.

That’s according to Tralee Municipal District Officer Jean Foley who was speaking as the 1.7-million-euro project fully opens to the public today.

Ms Foley says this is only part of the regeneration planned for Tralee town centre:

Meanwhile, The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell says the local authority is absolutely delighted to see The Mall fully reopen following major redevelopment.

Ms Murrell believes a Government proposal to convert space over shops into accommodation to help ease the housing crisis is an option for Tralee: