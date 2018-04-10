Tralee Toastmasters

Deidre spoke to Vicky McCarthy and Lily Tagney members of the Tralee Toasters as they are celebrating a 25 anniverasy of the foudnation of the group
Council opens book of condolences in Killarney for US tourists killed in Gap of...
Kerry County Council has opened a book of condolences in Killarney for the US tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe. 64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and...
Kerry to benefit from €1.2 billion cultural investment plan
Kerry is set to benefit from Minister Josepha Madigan's announcement today of plans to invest €1.2 billion in culture, heritage and language. The package -...
Two Kerry B&Bs shortlisted for national award
Two Kerry B&Bs are in the running to be named the best in the country. Imeall Na Mara owned and run by Philomena and Michael...
Trip to the Cottage – April 9th, 2018
Great music from "The Good Mixer" - Noel O Grady, Henry Benagh, John Carty & Marcus Hernon. Songs from Dessie O'Halloran, Frances O'Halloran & Rosie Stewart. Music...
The Luck of the Kerry Jersey at Augusta – April 10th, 2018
Quite a few people wearing Kerry jerseys were spotted among the spectators at The Masters in Augusta. One of those was Tim Leahy. Tim’s...
Donal’s Message of Hope Endures 5 Years On – April 10th, 2018
Five years ago, 16-year-old Donal Walsh from Blennerville came to national prominence. The teenager, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, spent his last...